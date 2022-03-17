UrduPoint.com

Opposition Using Unconstitutional Tactics: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the incompetent opposition wants to come into power by using unconstitutional tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the incompetent opposition wants to come into power by using unconstitutional tactics.

Responding to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's statement, he said the disqualified Nawaz Sharif and his allies were engaged in bad politics and using unconstitutional tactics to save their politics.

Gill said the money which they (Nawaz & allies) had looted from the country was being used in horse trading.

"The incompetent opposition have themselves accepted the heinous act of horse trading but no matter how hard they try, they will fail," Gill said.

To PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he said he started attacking institutions after he was disqualified from the office.

