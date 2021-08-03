Opposition walks out from assembly proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Opposition Tuesday walked out from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly over the discriminatory attitude.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl lawmaker Munawar Khan wanted to highlight the issues of his constituency but as per rules, the deputy speaker did not allow him to speak on the occasion.

In the protest, they walked out from the assembly proceedings.