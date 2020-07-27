Opposition want to amend NAB laws according to its whims: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the opposition parties wanted to club the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) laws with National Accountability Laws as they wanted to amend NAB laws according to their whims.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did nothing for amending the NAB laws during their tenures.

The minister said the government submitted its draft regarding to amend NAB laws in the National Assembly, adding the point of service period of the chairman NAB was not included in the government draft.

He said the NAB should be focused to improve its investigation and prosecution process, adding no one would be raised objection if the NAB arrest anybody after solid evidences.

He said the government proposed in its draft about NAB laws that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should be held investigations against the businessman.

Shafqat Mehmood urged the opposition to appreciate the Prime Minister's Policy of smart lockdown during the peak of coronavirus which was acknowledging at national and international level.