UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Want To Amend NAB Laws According To Its Whims: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Opposition want to amend NAB laws according to its whims: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the opposition parties wanted to club the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) laws with National Accountability Laws as they wanted to amend NAB laws according to their whims.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did nothing for amending the NAB laws during their tenures.

The minister said the government submitted its draft regarding to amend NAB laws in the National Assembly, adding the point of service period of the chairman NAB was not included in the government draft.

He said the NAB should be focused to improve its investigation and prosecution process, adding no one would be raised objection if the NAB arrest anybody after solid evidences.

He said the government proposed in its draft about NAB laws that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should be held investigations against the businessman.

Shafqat Mehmood urged the opposition to appreciate the Prime Minister's Policy of smart lockdown during the peak of coronavirus which was acknowledging at national and international level.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party FBR Financial Action Task Force Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

18 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

3 hours ago

Work at Thar coal block-I accelerated despite COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister special assistant lauds minorities ..

2 minutes ago

Mosques being given solar system according to need ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.