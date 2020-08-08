UrduPoint.com
Opposition Wants NRO Plus By Blackmailing Government: Parliamentary Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that opposition wants NRO plus and for the purpose opposition leaders are trying to blackmail the government on various issues.

He was talking to media persons after visiting District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here Saturday.

He said that previous rulers looted and plundered national wealth with great impunity. Therefore, PTI government started accountability process against the corrupt elements so that looted wealth could be recovered from them. He said that opposition wants NRO plus to save their skin from the wrath of law. For the purpose the opposition is trying to blackmail the government, but it should remember that no NRO would be given to corrupts.

He said that leaders of N-league failed to establish even a single hospital during there tenures where they can get treatment for themselves.

They had set their priorities only to loot and plunder national kitty and increase their own wealth. The PPP also failed to deliver in Sindh despite it had rule over the province for the last 30 years, he added.

Responding to a question, Mian Farrukh Habib said, India and Modi are getting defamation across the globe due to successful foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan had put the country on right track and normalcy in business activities is being witnessed after attack of corona pandemic.

The parliamentary secretary also appreciated the role of doctors and paramedical staff in the fight against coronavirus.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Asif Hameed Saleemi, Assistant MS Admin Dr GhulamSarwar and Deputy MS Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza were also present on the occasion.

