Opposition wants NRO through politics of agitation : Shoukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that alliance of corrupt mafia in their last ditch effort has restored to politics of agitation and targeting state institutions to save their skin from accountability process.

He said government has made it clear from day first that no NRO would be given to opposition parties .

Giving his reaction to the statement of the opposition parties that opposition tightened noose against the government , he said that Pakistan Muslim League ( N) and Pakistan Peoples Party was lacking leadership that is why they were using each others shoulders to save their money earned through corrupt practices.

Shoukat Yousafzai in a statement said that JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is well aware of corruption of both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in their previous tenures of power. He said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness.