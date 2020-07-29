Opposition wants NRO, to escape from accountability :Shahzad Akbar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that the leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Addressing a news conference alongwith with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malaika Bukhari, he said opposition's main purpose of proposing 34 amendments in National Accountability Ordinance 1999, "was to spare TT Sharif Family and Zardari and associates from the ongoing accountability." The opposition has dragged the bills languishing in Senate Standing Committee for the last six months to blackmail the government as law making was essential to meet Financial Action Task Force (FATF) deadline.

He said the law making was essential to frustrate Indian efforts of pushing Pakistan into black list from the existing grey list.

"Pakistan was put into grey list in 2018 due to chain of events as the then rulers were himself involved in money laundering," he added.

The advisor said,"There were two champions of 'Charter of Corruption' the PML-N and the PPP, responsible for Pakistan's woes. Their deeds led to putting the country into grey list." The money laundering through Faluda Wala and corruption by using fake TTs were still fresh in our minds. Former Khadim e Ala Shahbaz Sharif used to present gifts to his wives with TT money. There was no law to check such corruption.

After taking over the PTI government had constituted a task force to check money laundering by amending relevant laws.

The Advisor said the opposition has suggested that corruption cases of less than one billion rupees, wilful default or writing off loan, and offence of money laundering should stay out of NAB's purview.

He said opposition also wanted that accountability process should be started from 1999 and cases older than five years should not be taken up under NAB law. Besides, they wanted deletion of six offences from the ambit of NAB.

