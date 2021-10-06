UrduPoint.com

Opposition Wants Old Voting System For Rigging Purpose: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:23 PM

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the opposition parties were not supporting the government for electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the opposition parties were not supporting the government for electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the next general elections.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were afraid of EVMs because they wanted to follow the old procedure of voting for rigging purpose, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to conduct the elections through modern technology for ensuring transparency in the system.

To a query, he said the PML-N and PPP had appointed the NAB chairman and now, they had serious concerns over his extension as NAB chief.

He said Sharif family could not provide the evidence of transaction and accounts of billions of rupees.

The SAPM said NAB would continue the accountability process to eliminate corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Family TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal ..

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless ..

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

46 minutes ago
 Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

46 minutes ago
 Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top prior ..

Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top priorities: Saqib

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.