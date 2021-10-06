Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the opposition parties were not supporting the government for electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the opposition parties were not supporting the government for electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the next general elections.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were afraid of EVMs because they wanted to follow the old procedure of voting for rigging purpose, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to conduct the elections through modern technology for ensuring transparency in the system.

To a query, he said the PML-N and PPP had appointed the NAB chairman and now, they had serious concerns over his extension as NAB chief.

He said Sharif family could not provide the evidence of transaction and accounts of billions of rupees.

The SAPM said NAB would continue the accountability process to eliminate corruption from the society.