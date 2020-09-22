Opposition wants to abolish anti-money laundering law: Dr Babar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said the opposition parties wanted to abolish the anti-money laundering law but the government was fully committed to implement it in the larger national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said the opposition parties wanted to abolish the anti-money laundering law but the government was fully committed to implement it in the larger national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's bigwigs remained involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had already demanded NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but could not get the same from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Nawaz Sharif while addressing to All Parties Conference (APC) attacked the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces in order to protect his corruption.

Dr Babar Awan said if Nawaz Sharif was worried about the people of this country then he should come back to Pakistan to face corruption cases registered against him.