UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Wants To Abolish NAB To Get Rid Of Corruption Cases: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Opposition wants to abolish NAB to get rid of corruption cases: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Opposition parties wanted to abolish national accountability bureau (NAB), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases.

The criminals behind the Opposition benches could not dictate the ruling party to gain personal interest, he stated in an interview with a state television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over assets beyond mean cases of the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said these leaders could not present solid evidence of their property and residential apartments in London before the NAB.

Commenting on resignation being planned by parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the incumbent government would not be blackmailed through tactics of Opposition benches.

The minister said the ruling party would hold by elections on vacant seats if Opposition leaders tender resignation from the assemblies.

He said PDM wanted to halt economic and business activity in the country through public meetings. In reply to a question about Senate elections, he said Election Commission of Pakistan could conduct the election before the schedule after seeking advice from the apex court.

He said the PTI government had already submitted an application to concerned quarter for early Senate elections. He claimed that ruling party would win the upcoming polls with majority votes.

The minister said that government would bring electoral reforms besides amendment in NAB laws after the Senate elections.

To another question, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Opposition parties had difference of opinion on resignation matter. He said that PM Imran Khan was committed to streamline the system for welfare of the poor masses.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Business Poor Election Commission Of Pakistan London Pakistan Peoples Party Money Criminals Muslim TV From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

42 seconds ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

1 minute ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

16 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

16 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

1 minute ago

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.