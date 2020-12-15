Opposition wants to abolish NAB to get rid of corruption cases: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Opposition parties wanted to abolish national accountability bureau (NAB), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases.

The criminals behind the Opposition benches could not dictate the ruling party to gain personal interest, he stated in an interview with a state television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over assets beyond mean cases of the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said these leaders could not present solid evidence of their property and residential apartments in London before the NAB.

Commenting on resignation being planned by parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the incumbent government would not be blackmailed through tactics of Opposition benches.

The minister said the ruling party would hold by elections on vacant seats if Opposition leaders tender resignation from the assemblies.

He said PDM wanted to halt economic and business activity in the country through public meetings. In reply to a question about Senate elections, he said Election Commission of Pakistan could conduct the election before the schedule after seeking advice from the apex court.

He said the PTI government had already submitted an application to concerned quarter for early Senate elections. He claimed that ruling party would win the upcoming polls with majority votes.

The minister said that government would bring electoral reforms besides amendment in NAB laws after the Senate elections.

To another question, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Opposition parties had difference of opinion on resignation matter. He said that PM Imran Khan was committed to streamline the system for welfare of the poor masses.