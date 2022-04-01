UrduPoint.com

Opposition Wants To Carry Out No-Confidence Motion In Peaceful Manner: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Opposition wants to carry out No-Confidence Motion in peaceful manner: Bilawal

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that the opposition parties wanted to carry out 'No-Confidence Motion' in a peaceful manner to strengthen the democracy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that the opposition parties wanted to carry out 'No-Confidence Motion' in a peaceful manner to strengthen the democracy.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that No-Confidence Motion was a democratic process which should be carried out as per the rules as several Prime Ministers were removed in the past through undemocratic moves.

"It is responsibility of all the political parties to come forward and play a role to bring the country out of crisis being faced at political and economic fronts," he added.

"The country is passing through a difficult time and it is responsibility of the political forces to bring it out of the crisis, for which all the constitutional and democratic norms should be followed," he said.

To a question, he said the prime minister went to Russia on February 23 but the opposition alliance had finalized a plan at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif to launch a long-march in January against the government.

He categorically denied that the no-confidence motion was a conspiracy against the government and urged all the stakeholders not to make it controversial.

"We are striving to restore real democracy in the country and efforts will be made to resolve the issues being faced by the citizens," he said and expressed the hope that no undemocratic step would be taken on Sunday to hamper the no-confidence motion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Russia Democracy Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party January February Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

34 seconds ago
 US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Product ..

US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Production 'Not Right' - Special Envo ..

37 seconds ago
 PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

39 seconds ago
 UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferr ..

UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferries

43 seconds ago
 Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramza ..

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramzan

3 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher ..

SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher classes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.