Opposition wants to escape from accountability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the opposition parties wanted to escape from accountability and that was why they were trying to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their whims.

The opposition parties were working on only one agenda to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government and they were using the legislation of the national interest for the purpose, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition presented their draft amendments during the meeting with the parliamentary committee, which were aimed to escape from accountability.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party, whose cabinet member could express opinion on any issue without any fear but such culture was not present in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The two opposition parties could not launch any movement against the government as they had mistrust between them, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had the constitutional right to reshuffle his cabinet and select his team members for running the government affairs.

Fawad said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another query, he said there was dire need to bring reforms in the judicial system.