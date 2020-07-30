UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Wants To Escape From Accountability: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Opposition wants to escape from accountability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the opposition parties wanted to escape from accountability and that was why they were trying to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their whims.

The opposition parties were working on only one agenda to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government and they were using the legislation of the national interest for the purpose, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition presented their draft amendments during the meeting with the parliamentary committee, which were aimed to escape from accountability.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party, whose cabinet member could express opinion on any issue without any fear but such culture was not present in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The two opposition parties could not launch any movement against the government as they had mistrust between them, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had the constitutional right to reshuffle his cabinet and select his team members for running the government affairs.

Fawad said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another query, he said there was dire need to bring reforms in the judicial system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Cabinet Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

6 minutes ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.