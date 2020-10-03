UrduPoint.com
Opposition Wants To Hold Long March To Save Corruption: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Opposition wants to hold long march to save corruption: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the foremost motives behind the opposition's long march was to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and save their looted national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the foremost motives behind the opposition's long march was to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and save their looted national exchequer.

The opposition was totally failed in getting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to continue accountability process against looters and plunderers in order to recover the looted national wealth, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had apprehended and registered the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and their other leaders, but not the government.

He said the government was determined to bring back the PML-N leader in the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

Asad Umar said the opposition should play a constructive role in highlighting genuine issues of the common man, adding the government was ready to sit-together on national important issues like stabilizing the economy, alleviate inflation and poverty except corruption.

Replying to a question, he said there was still threats of COVID-19 pandemic and asked the people to adopt precautionary measures including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands and others.

