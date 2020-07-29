UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Wants To Make NAB Dysfunctional: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Opposition wants to make NAB dysfunctional: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition parties wanted to make National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 'dysfunctional' by bringing amendment in its laws.

The opposition's dream to flee from the corruption cases and abrogate the national anti-graft body could not come true that's why; they were making hue and cry, he said while talking to a private news channel.

About the amendment in NAB laws, he said the opposition had been at the helm of affairs since last ten years but they did nothing into the matter.

Commenting on financial action task force, the foreign minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had invited the political parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for the legislation purpose on it.

To a question about the resignation of two special assistants to the prime minister, he said he had no idea about it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Financial Action Task Force Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

13 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

43 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

39 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.