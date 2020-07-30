UrduPoint.com
Opposition Wants To Make NAB Dysfunctional: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Opposition wants to make NAB dysfunctional: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the opposition parties wanted to make the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dysfunctional proposing amendments in the laws suiting to their personal interests. .

For the purpose, they tried to blackmail the government over the passage of bills related to the Financial Action Task Force, he said while talking to a private tv channel.

He said opposition had dual standards.

Everyone knew that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had used NAB for political victimisation during their respective governments and got registered cases cases against the leadership of each other.

Replying to a question about the FATF bill, he said if the PML-N did not support on the FATF bill but it did not to oppose it.

He appealed to the people for following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus.

