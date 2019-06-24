Opposition wants to play positive role in improving economy: Hoti

Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Monday said that opposition parties wanted to play positive role in improving the economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Monday said that opposition parties wanted to play positive role in improving the economy of the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that All Parties Conference (APC) to be hosted by Jamiat ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would be convened in the larger national interest.

Ameer Haider said the basic purpose of the APC was to resolve the problems being facing the masses and collective measures to bring the country out of financial challenges.

To a question, the ANP leader said that holding protest and criticizing the government's policies was democratic right of opposition, but the parliamentary norms must be observed from the both the sides.

Ameer Haider said that the government should tolerate the criticism of the opposition and it was their responsibility to develop conducive environment in this regard.