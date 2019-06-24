UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Wants To Play Positive Role In Improving Economy: Hoti

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

Opposition wants to play positive role in improving economy: Hoti

Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Monday said that opposition parties wanted to play positive role in improving the economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Monday said that opposition parties wanted to play positive role in improving the economy of the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that All Parties Conference (APC) to be hosted by Jamiat ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would be convened in the larger national interest.

Ameer Haider said the basic purpose of the APC was to resolve the problems being facing the masses and collective measures to bring the country out of financial challenges.

To a question, the ANP leader said that holding protest and criticizing the government's policies was democratic right of opposition, but the parliamentary norms must be observed from the both the sides.

Ameer Haider said that the government should tolerate the criticism of the opposition and it was their responsibility to develop conducive environment in this regard.

Related Topics

Protest Awami National Party APC Parliament Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Following PML-N and PPP, ANP demands increase in s ..

56 seconds ago

Post Balakot, Indian Navy kept hunting for missing ..

9 minutes ago

Renowned Punjabi actress Anjuman performs second m ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Visits Salalah, Oman As P ..

26 minutes ago

PTA places double checks on online mobile registra ..

33 minutes ago

Aussie court rules media companies liable for Face ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.