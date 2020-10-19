Opposition wants to promote politics of provocation in country: CM Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that discussing national institutions and personalities in public gathering proves that opposition wants to promote the politics of provocation in the country.

This was not the time to create further difficulties in the country rather we need to be united to lead the country towards progress and prosperity, Radio Pakistan reported.

Jam Kamal said the economies of all countries had been badly affected by coronavirus pandemic and their masses are also facing financial problems.