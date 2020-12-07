Opposition wants unrest in country: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said the opposition wanted to create unrest in the country by holding their political gatherings in violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said the opposition wanted to create unrest in the country by holding their political gatherings in violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the issues could be resolved through dialogue but the opposition was not serious in holding any dialogue with the government.

He said the government had no fear of political gatherings of opposition but it was the issue of people's lives as the public gatherings were serious threat of coronavirus.

The opposition was intentionally pushing the people in danger, he maintained.

Despite prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the industrial sector was running, exports were boosting, current account deficit had been reduced and the value of Pakistani Currency was being strengthened, Usman Dar said and added that these success of the government was not being digested by the opposition.