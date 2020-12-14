UrduPoint.com
'Opposition Why Waiting For Jan 31, Resign Tomorrow': Faisal Javed

Mon 14th December 2020

'Opposition why waiting for Jan 31, resign tomorrow': Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said that why opposition was waiting for January 31 to resign from the assemblies, the should resign by tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said that why opposition was waiting for January 31 to resign from the assemblies, the should resign by tomorrow.

In a tweet, he said 'The Speaker is sitting with a pen so that he can sign their resignations immediately," adding that the dirt would be cleaned from the assemblies.

He asked the opposition to do the long march. "Be sure to come to Islamabad as you came before - take the Selfies and go back." he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

