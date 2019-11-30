UrduPoint.com
Opposition Will Also Support Gov't In Legislation On Army Chief Extension: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:32 PM

Opposition will also support Gov't in legislation on Army Chief Extension: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government will get approve legislation regarding extension in Army Chief's term from the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate.

In an issued statement on Saturday, SAPM said that opposition will also support government in the legislation regarding extension in Army Chief's term because it is not a political but national matter.She said court while sending this matter to the parliament has stamped the supremacy of the Parliament.

