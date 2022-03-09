Opposition will face disgrace in no confidence move against PM: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that the Opposition would face disgrace in the no-confidence motion. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man who does not know how to lose and the people of this country have elected him

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that the Opposition would face disgrace in the no-confidence motion. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man who does not know how to lose and the people of this country have elected him.

He expressed these views while addressing the Central Cabinet of All Pakistan Pensioners Association here at District Council Hall Abbottabad.

The Speaker further said that in the next four days, the Opposition would face disgrace in no trust move and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was also one of them. He said that it was true that there was inflation in the country and this was one of the allegations against Imran Khan but he was not accused of corruption that has destroyed the country.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that the Opposition was a family limited company, it was considered a crime in their parties to speak against them, they were gathering for their interests and they would fight against each other in the upcoming Local Body elections.

He said that they have indebted the country of 100 billion Dollars which was a major cause of inflation, adding the PTI government will end inflation.

Earlier, President Syed Hafeez Ahmed Sabzwari, Vice President Prof. Mushtaq described the issues of pensioners and urged that the pension should be increased 100 percent in proportion to the inflation rate and quota should be implemented in the recruitment of children of retired employees.

The pensioners also presented their charter of demand to the Speaker. Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that government employees had spent the best part of their lives in the development of the country.

I agree with their demands and their pensions should be increased as the inflation has increased, he expressed.

He said that the global epidemic coronavirus had affected the economy of the country. The Prime Minister has given relief to the people as much as possible in petroleum products when the rest of the world is affected. If Zardari or Nawaz Sharif were in power, then inflation would have the same, the Speaker said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that the government had provided relief to the masses through Ehsas Program and also provided one million rupees to each family of the country for treatment. He said, our government is also giving interest-free loans to the masses besides providing scholarships for the poor segments of the society for higher education.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the economy in the country was growing, new dams were being built, uniform curriculum system had been introduced and now students of government institutions would become doctors, engineers and generals.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the PTI government should solve the problems of government employees and pensioners. He also urged people to vote for the bat in the upcoming LB elections.

