Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said presenting vote of no confidence motion in the parliament was the part of democracy but the opposition would again fail in their objective as earlier.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all allied political parties were fully intact with the government and they would remain intact in future.

He said everyone was equal before the law and no one has right to use weapon against the government officials instead of legal ways.

The minister said everybody should have to avoid targeted to any person on the basis of personal clash.

Ali Zaidi said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual to use derogatory language against their opponents as it had introduced dirty politics in the country as well.