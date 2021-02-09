Opposition will go for horsetrading during Senate election: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said the opposition would go for horsetrading during the forthcoming senate election that is why they strongly opposed the Senate Election Amendment Bill

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should inform the reason for opposing the amendment bill which was tabled in the National Assembly by the government.

The minister said the government would establish 100 accountability courts to expedite the accountability process in the country .

He said the government wanted to stop horsetrading and usage of money in the senate election through holding open balloting, suggesting the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the senate should also be elected through open balloting for bringing more transparency in the election process of the Upper House.

Replying to a question, he said there was no any rift between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and both of the allied political parties were enjoying cordial relations with each other.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been made all efforts to bring transparency and holding senate election through open balloting since a long time.

"Nobody was become the beneficiary through open balloting except the country and its parliament." he said.