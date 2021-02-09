UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Will Go For Horsetrading During Senate Election: Farogh Naseem

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:47 PM

Opposition will go for horsetrading during Senate election: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said the opposition would go for horsetrading during the forthcoming senate election that is why they strongly opposed the Senate Election Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said the opposition would go for horsetrading during the forthcoming senate election that is why they strongly opposed the Senate Election Amendment Bill.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should inform the reason for opposing the amendment bill which was tabled in the National Assembly by the government.

The minister said the government would establish 100 accountability courts to expedite the accountability process in the country .

He said the government wanted to stop horsetrading and usage of money in the senate election through holding open balloting, suggesting the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the senate should also be elected through open balloting for bringing more transparency in the election process of the Upper House.

Replying to a question, he said there was no any rift between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and both of the allied political parties were enjoying cordial relations with each other.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been made all efforts to bring transparency and holding senate election through open balloting since a long time.

"Nobody was become the beneficiary through open balloting except the country and its parliament." he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Money All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Elimination of corruption essential for developmen ..

4 minutes ago

Head of RT DE Summoned by Berlin Police - Reports

4 minutes ago

Couple dies in road accident

4 minutes ago

FM assures Chilean counterpart of Pakistan's all p ..

8 minutes ago

Departments asked to clear dues in head of adverti ..

8 minutes ago

CDA generates Rs 32.27 mln revenue during last mon ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.