UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Will Never Hold Dialogue With Govt In Front Of Media: Senator Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Opposition will never hold dialogue with govt in front of media: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the opposition would never hold dialogue with the government in front of the media.

The government had offered the opposition leaders many times to hold talks on matters of national importance such as electoral reforms, coronavirus and legislation for the people's welfare, but they had always refused to come to table.

They were only interested in amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their wish, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Sentor Faisal said the opposition leaders were not respecting the court verdicts and were adamant on holding public gatherings during the second wave of deadly virus putting the people's lives at risk.

It was the government's responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the people and that it was pursuing the opposition parties again and again to postpone their political gatherings, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted an accountability across the board accountability of the corrupt as evident from the fact his some ministers had also faced the accountability process. He even dismissed his 20 party legislators for corruption during the Senate elections, he added.

To a query, he said the Punjab government had recovered Rs 25 billion from the corrupt.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only a group of looters and corrupts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Media From Government Billion Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

42 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

42 minutes ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

2 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

29 minutes ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

30 minutes ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.