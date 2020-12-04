Opposition will never hold dialogue with govt in front of media: Senator Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the opposition would never hold dialogue with the government in front of the media.

The government had offered the opposition leaders many times to hold talks on matters of national importance such as electoral reforms, coronavirus and legislation for the people's welfare, but they had always refused to come to table.

They were only interested in amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their wish, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Sentor Faisal said the opposition leaders were not respecting the court verdicts and were adamant on holding public gatherings during the second wave of deadly virus putting the people's lives at risk.

It was the government's responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the people and that it was pursuing the opposition parties again and again to postpone their political gatherings, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted an accountability across the board accountability of the corrupt as evident from the fact his some ministers had also faced the accountability process. He even dismissed his 20 party legislators for corruption during the Senate elections, he added.

To a query, he said the Punjab government had recovered Rs 25 billion from the corrupt.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only a group of looters and corrupts.