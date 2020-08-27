Opposition wishes to expunge money laundering clauses from NAB rejected: Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Opposition wishes to expunge money laundering clauses from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been rejected.

Opposition wanted to weaken NAB by abolishing some points of money laundering from it, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He said, we didn't approve any bill for apprehending any person without a warrant. The genuine demand of Opposition regarding money laundering bill had been accepted, he stated. But expunging important points of money laundering from NAB, could not be supported, he added. The government was taking all decisions in the larger interest of the country, he stated.