UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Wishes To Expunge Money Laundering Clauses From NAB Rejected: Akbar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Opposition wishes to expunge money laundering clauses from NAB rejected: Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Opposition wishes to expunge money laundering clauses from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been rejected.

Opposition wanted to weaken NAB by abolishing some points of money laundering from it, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He said, we didn't approve any bill for apprehending any person without a warrant. The genuine demand of Opposition regarding money laundering bill had been accepted, he stated. But expunging important points of money laundering from NAB, could not be supported, he added. The government was taking all decisions in the larger interest of the country, he stated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Money All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

5 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

6 minutes ago

4Humanity’s inactivated COVID-19 phase III vacci ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health holds virtual ceremony to comme ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives phone call from Colombi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.