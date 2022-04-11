Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against CM

The joint opposition parties here Monday withdrew no confidence motion against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

A letter signed by the opposition leaders including members provincial assembly Sardar Hussain Babak, Khushdil Khan and Sobia Shahid addressed to the Secretary Provincial Assembly has decided to withdraw the no confidence motion against the Chief Minister.

Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak told mediapersons that the aim of submission of non-confidence motion against KP CM was aimed to save KP Assembly from a possible dissolution in the wake of political and constitutional crisis last week in Islamabad.

He said the opposition in KP would continue efforts to strengthen democracy and constitutional rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.