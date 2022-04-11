UrduPoint.com

Opposition Withdraws No Confidence Motion Against KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The joint opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday withdrew no confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani informed the House that the joint opposition has withdrawn their no confidence motion against the chief minister through a letter signed by opposition leaders including members provincial assembly Sardar Hussain Babak, Khushdil Khan and Sobia Shahid and addressed to the Secretary Provincial Assembly.

Speaking in the House, Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak said that the no confidence motion was submitted to save KP Assembly from a possible dissolution in the wake of political and constitutional crisis that happened last week in Islamabad.

He said the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue efforts to strengthen democracy and constitutional rule in the province.

He suggested the treasury benches to remain calm and do not create situations like in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP said the treasury benches should appreciate the joint opposition over withdrawal of no confidence motion against the CM.

Inayatullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami said that he was not part of the no confidence motion.

Meanwhile, former Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs MPA Sultan Muhammad Khan moved a resolution in favour of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which was passed by the House with majority.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said that the House has endorsed trust in CM Mahmood Khan and appreciated his work. He said that he run the government according to the traditions of KP. He said that he made record developmental works in KP as well as in the merged districts.

Meanwhile, the treasury and opposition benches were witnessed chanting slogans against each other.

In the meanwhile, PPP lawmaker Nighat Yasmin Orakzai fell unconscious while raising slogans however she became stable after a few minutes.

Later, the speaker adjourned the assembly proceedings till Tuesday May 10 afternoon.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Democracy Provincial Assembly May From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

40 minutes ago
 22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

33 seconds ago
 "PCMD-Royan Institute Webinar Series" to start fro ..

"PCMD-Royan Institute Webinar Series" to start from April 20

34 seconds ago
 China's CPI up 1.5 pct in March

China's CPI up 1.5 pct in March

36 seconds ago
 China's passenger car retail sales down in March

China's passenger car retail sales down in March

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.