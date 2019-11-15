Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against Qasim Suri

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Friday announced to withdraw no confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.

On a point of order, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaj Asif said, "The consensus was reached between opposition parties and the government that ordinances passed in the assembly the other day will be withdrawn and later will be passed with consensus, so we also withdraw our motion against the deputy speaker".

He said the opposition parties had moved the no confidence motion against the deputy speaker to protest against the passage of ordinances. Now the issue is resolved amicably so there is no reason to move the no confidence motion.

He said that it would have been much better if the deputy speaker National Assembly had allowed the opposition to speak on the ordinances earlier