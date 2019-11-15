UrduPoint.com
Opposition Withdraws No-confidence Motion Against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

Govt agreed to hold debates on recently passed ordinances in parliament.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) In a very surprising move, the opposition parties withdrew a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri when the government agreed to hold debate on recently passed ordinances.


According to the details, the opposition parties were all set to bring vote of no-confidence against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri but suddenly they changed thier mind when they came to know that the government had agreed to hold debates on ordinances recently passed by the parliament.


The atmosphere in the assembly was very surprising when PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that the opposition was goining to withdraw withdraw its no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

He said that it had been agreed that the controversial bills would be withdrawn and sent back to parliamentary committees.
Last week the no-confidence motion was moved against Deputy Speaker Suri when he refused to listen to opposition parties' protest.

The government, meanwhile, passed 11 ordinances without holding a debate.
Azam Swati, the minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said the bills that were passed and ordinances tabled in the assembly on November 7 would be presented in the parliament again for debate and a consensus would be developed.

He said that debate would be held on the controversial ordinance, which dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and paved the way for establishment of Pakistan Medial Commission.
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said the government had "decided to improve the assembly's atmosphere".PTI's MNA Asad Umar appreciaed the opposition's decision to withdraw the no-trust motion against Suri.
"We must focus on solving the poeples' problems," said the ministere, adding that "Legislation done by committees is more effective,".


The PML-N leaders, meanwhile, said that Nawaz Sharif must be allowed to go abroad for medical treatmenet and there should be no condition.
It may be mentioned here that the ruling PTI got passed 11 ordinances including Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019, Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Ordinance, 2019.

