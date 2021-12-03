UrduPoint.com

Opposition Without Any Valid Reason Rejecting EVM Voting Process: Senator Ali Zafar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:22 PM

Opposition without any valid reason rejecting EVM voting process: Senator Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Friday said that Opposition was merely misleading the masses by rejecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) without giving any valid reason.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the incumbent government would provide all resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections through EVM.

To a question, he said that so far two years have been left for conducting of general elections but Opposition was leveling baseless allegations regarding the credibility and transparency of EVM voting system as the government have passed the law and made a legislation to hold the elections by EVM device.

He said that no doubt people facing problems due to the inflation but the government will control it very soon.

