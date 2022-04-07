Opposition working against national interest: Jahanzeb

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaaf and former provincial minister for transport Jahanzeb Khan Kachchi Thursday said that opposition was working against national interest to destabilize the country by weakening the parliament and institutions..

Talking to APP, he said the plan against the elected government under foreign conspiracy would not be successful.

He said that Imran khan gave a separate ,free and transparent identity to Pakistan at the international level after adopting independent foreign policy.

He also said that opposition was looking for ways to escape from the election due to Imran Khan's popularity.

Jahanzeb maintained that in the current situation, the whole nation had seen those who changed allegiances for the sake of their interests.

He also said the people were supporting Imran Khan who were striving for the security, stability and dignity of the country.

He hoped that in the next election, PTI would win by a two-thirds majority against these unscrupulous and looters with the power of the people .