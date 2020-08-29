Opposition working without any agenda: Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said the opposition parties were confused among their ranks by working without any agenda and they were not able to create obstacles in the way of the government's development work

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were doing politics merely to achieve their political mileage and advantages to save their bigwigs from corruption cases, he said talking to ptv.

The governor said the whole nation was well aware that there were no chance of opposition's unity on one platform as mistrust found among them.

He urged all the political parties to refrain on playing politics on national issues.

Regarding Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz Sharif's health condition should be probed whether he was ill or medically fit.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar asked the PML-N leadership to tell the truth about its supreme leader health issue.

The former prime minister should come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him instead of enjoying luxurious life at abroad, he added.

Replying to a question, the governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was effectively working to alleviate poverty, inflation and to bring change in the life of common man.

He said the world organizations were acknowledging that the national economy was heading toward in right direction due to prudent policies of the government.