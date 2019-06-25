Opposition,anti-government media yell over non-issues: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the opposition was just blaming the government for misappropriations and raising non-issues.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the some sections of the anti-government media are also participating in propagating things that were never mentioned during previous tenures of PPP and PML-N.

He stated the last government left the economy in vulnerable condition as it took abundant foreign loans but was badly failed to strengthen it , adding the poor was getting poorer but a chunk of politicians of were getting richer.

"It is strange that the PMLN's leaders defend their wrong doings with sheer confidence," he said.

The nation needed to understand that Pakistan's expenses were more than its income moreover interests on the heavy debts had dented the economy, and the previous government had not initiated any projects to develop the country, he emphasized.

The amnesty scheme would be beneficial for the people who would declare their assets as well would steer out the country out of the financial crises, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan could feel the pain and sorrows of the nation, he replied to a question.