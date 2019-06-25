UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition,anti-government Media Yell Over Non-issues: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Opposition,anti-government media yell over non-issues: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the opposition was just blaming the government for misappropriations and raising non-issues.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the some sections of the anti-government media are also participating in propagating things that were never mentioned during previous tenures of PPP and PML-N.

He stated the last government left the economy in vulnerable condition as it took abundant foreign loans but was badly failed to strengthen it , adding the poor was getting poorer but a chunk of politicians of were getting richer.

"It is strange that the PMLN's leaders defend their wrong doings with sheer confidence," he said.

The nation needed to understand that Pakistan's expenses were more than its income moreover interests on the heavy debts had dented the economy, and the previous government had not initiated any projects to develop the country, he emphasized.

The amnesty scheme would be beneficial for the people who would declare their assets as well would steer out the country out of the financial crises, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan could feel the pain and sorrows of the nation, he replied to a question.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

48 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

2 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.