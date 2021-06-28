UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Absconding Leaders Have No Role In Future Politics: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said all dramas staged by opposition against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had completely flopped, and their absconding leaders had no role in future politics of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said all dramas staged by opposition against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had completely flopped, and their absconding leaders had no role in future politics of the country.

"Opposition is utilizing its all energy to protect ill-gotten money, looters and plunderers of the national wealth," he said while addressing a public meeting in Budhu locality of Wah Cantonment.

The locals had organized the gathering on successful completion of Rs35 million projects related to gas, electricity, sewerage and cementing of streets in different localities including Budhu, Muslimabad, Shadman Town and Pind Gudwal.

He said the PTI government was focusing on national progress and development, and would resolve the public issues on priority. "All the promises made with the masses by PTI during the election campaign are being fulfilled," he added.

This year, the minister said, record allocations had been made for carrying out development activities to ensure provision of basic facilities like gas and electricity. "The public service is our mission, and the PTI government will win the next general elections based on its good performance."

