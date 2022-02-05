UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Agenda Is To Protect Their Hereditary Politics

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Opposition's agenda is to protect their hereditary politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that opposition's agenda was to protect their hereditary politics and to weaken the struggle against corruption.

In his video message regarding PPP and PML-N today's meeting here, SACM said both parties accept eachother to meet their agenda adding that whenever the interests of both parties would clash they won't recognize eachother.

Hasaan Khawar said, "I wish, both parties sit together in the larger interest of the country."He said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure while opposition would keep making futile efforts to hoodwink people.

