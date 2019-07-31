ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said opposition's agitation was aimed at escaping from accountability for their corrupt practices while in power.

Though it was the constitutional right of everyone to hold protest but it should not be for seeking a way out from corruption cases, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were facing corruption cases which they had registered against each other while in government.The only remedy for them was to reach a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members had adopted austerity measures to curtail the government expenses.

He said the government was taking different measures for bridging the gap between imports and exports.

He said PML-N's finance minister Ishaq Dar was responsible for ruining the economy who had maintained the dollar-rupee parity artificially.

Fawad said the PTI government was striving to make the country a welfare state in the real sense.It was focusing on measures to improve life standard of the people.

