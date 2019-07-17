UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Agitation Lacks Public Support : Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:11 AM

Opposition's agitation lacks public support : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said on Wednesday that opposition's agitation lacked support of the masses.

In a tweet, she said those born with golden spoon in the mouth, cannot launch political struggles.

She said that after the failure of Mandi Bahauddin corner meeting and workers conventions, Begum Safdar Awan wants to use GT road traffic to give impression of popularity.

The SAPM said that Imran Khan was voice of the people of Pakistan .

Dr Firdous said that now they do not have support of Patwaris or police to force masses to attend their rallies.

She also said that opposition parties were worried over loss of power, not the problems being faced by the masses.

They considered themselves above the law,but now have become helpless by equal implementation of law for all.

She said that the masses have rejected the plunderers and reposed confidence in the leadership which has put the country on path to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Road Traffic Progress Mandi Bahauddin Gold All Opposition

Recent Stories

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

27 seconds ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

12 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.