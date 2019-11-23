UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Agitational Politics Can't Hamper Govt Welfare Agenda: Dost Muhammad Mazari

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:53 PM

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari Saturday said that opposition's agitational politics would not restrict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from pursuing the welfare agenda

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari Saturday said that opposition's agitational politics would not restrict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from pursuing the welfare agenda.

Talking to APP here, he insisted that everyone of them must have to pass through self-accountability as it was vital to strengthen existing system and develop the country.

He said Imran Khan was working hard for re-structuring the system to ensure the rule of law, provision of speedy justice and above all establishing supremacy of the Constitution across the country. For the first time ever, institutions have been depoliticised as they were real pillars of the state.

He said that the PTI-led government was doing masses politics instead of pursuing personal agenda or safeguarding vested interests.

He said that criticism by the opposition leaders was uncalled for, and they would carry out what would be in the best interest of the country.

Mazari said they had been given five-year mandate and they would serve people for the full tenure. Thus, the opposition must wait until the PTI completed its term, he added.

Taking a jibe at the PPP and the PML-N, the deputy speaker said that they had broken all records of corruption in their successive rules. He said negative policies adopted in the past tenures took heavy toll on the nation.

Showering praise on prime minister, he said Imran Khan had provided foundations to our economy, thus extraordinary decisions had been taken to put the economy on the right track. He assured that positive results would emerge in the aftermath of those decisions soon, which would change fate of the country.

