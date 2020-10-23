(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said the opposition was using different tactics and its all exercises objective was only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would not succeed during the premiership of Imran Khan.

As per the constitution, no one was above the law, he stated during a private tv channel programme.

He said Pakistan had demanded to the British government to handing over Nawaz Sharif which was accepted, as the government was fully active to bring him back in the country.

The SAPM said the government was well aware about Nawaz Sharif's activities in London.

He said Nawaz Sharif had adopted narrative against the national institutions after Panama case, adding his case was different from others because he was convicted by the courts.

He said Nawaz Sharif was moving every where in London except hospital, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz whole politics was based on lies.

Replying to a question, he said Capt. (R) Safdar made hooliganism on the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and CCTV footage had made cleared that Sindh police arrested him.

To another query, he said the national economy was improving as international organisations had acknowledged the government's economic policies and the comprehensive policy which was adopted against the COVID-19 pandemic.