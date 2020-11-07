(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman on Saturday said members of opposition's alliance despite having looted the country for 30 years desired to enjoy privileges instead of facing accountability.

He expressed these views during a public meeting held at Pabbi Tehsil of District Nowshera. Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Chairman Standing Committee, Dr Imran Khattak, Members Provincial Assembly, Idrees Khattak and Ishaq Khattak also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Khaleeq-ur- Rehman said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken historical step by initiating Sehat Card Plus worth Rs 20 billion annually. He said each beneficiary family would be facilitated with free-of-cost healthcare facilities covered up to Rs10 million annually.

He added that opposition blackmailed the government on economic crisis, COVID-19 and even on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation just to mislead people of the country.

The Minister for food said operations against those creating artificial price hike and profiteering was in full swing till complete elimination of hoarding from the country.

Rehman said supply of subsidized flour has been ensured up to union council levels and prices of flour have now been under control. He urged the masses to get inform about the shortage of subsidized flour in their respective areas so that concerned officers would be inquired about this act.

Mian Khaleeq said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would clean sweep the upcoming elections in Gilgit Baltistan.