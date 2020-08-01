(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the opposition parties were not in a position to start any anti-government drive and their all attempts in that regard were deemed to fail.

Theey were planning to launch protest after Eid-ul-Azha, which would be a flopped show as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five years tenure under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to the media after offering Eid prayer here at the Liaquat Bagh.

The minister warned that a strict action would be taken against those who would create law and order situation in the name of protest.

He said those, who had looted the the national wealth, wanted changes in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The incumbent government was trying to eliminate corruption, poverty and unemployment by reforming the system, which would improve the living standard of the people, he added As regards the flour and sugar issue, the minister said subsidy should be given to the people on the two commodities.

The minister said Pakistan's economy was passing through a tough phase like those of countries like the United States, which had also been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid urged the people to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) during Eid celebrations and maintain social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.\932