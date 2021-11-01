Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that political opponents will fail in their plans despite their negative propaganda against the government and general elections will not be held before 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that political opponents will fail in their plans despite their negative propaganda against the government and general elections will not be held before 2023.

Coalition parties and the public are with the government. The government will complete its constitutional term. The government doesn't believe in confrontation rather wants to take everyone along including the opposition in the larger national interest. He stated this while talking to the assembly members and party delegations from various districts here at Governor House.

Punjab Governor said that despite the tall claims of the opposition to overthrow the government, PTI has completed more than three years, adding remaining years will also pass and general elections will be held in 2023. He further said that people will choose the next government through ballot.

He said that the opposition parties had been staging protests in the past as well but the government was not daunted with their threats, adding that it was clear that opposition parties were themselves divided and lack vision.

He said that the government was working on electoral reforms to make next elections transparent, adding that government had asked the opposition to support it in electoral reforms but the opposition not only created hurdles in electoral reforms but also in the matter of overseas Pakistanis' right to vote. He said that this was not in the interest of the nation.

Punjab Governor said that provision of basic facilities to the masses including in the health and education sector tops government's agenda. He said that Insaf Health Card will be provided to all in Punjab province till December 2021. He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working on 1500 filtration plants. He said that the government had saved the country from bankruptcy through prudent economic policies, adding that all international organizations were acknowledging the economic stability of Pakistan. He said that the government was taking practical steps to solve inflation and other problems and provide maximum relief to the masses.