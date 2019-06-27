(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Experts from different walks of life here Thursday termed the All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition a political gimmick to get people's attention and a failure to find out any workable solution for existing problems being faced by the country today.

PTI Leader Nazim Bahadar Khan said the nation has high expectations from opposition parties to present a workable solutions for existing problems like economy, price hike and unemployment but in fact the opposition disappointed the countrymen.

He said demands raised during APC showed the frustrations and anxiety of opposition parties following arrest of PMLN and PPP leadership in corruption related cases.

The PTI leader said the declaration of APC had clearly revealed that its opposition main target was the Debt Inquiry Commission to probe huge borrowing of Rs24000 billion taken during PPP and PMLN regimes during past 10 years, he said.

He said Debt Inquiry Commission has united entire opposition parties for personal gains and its rejection exposed ill designs of opposition, saying those who had done nothing false should not worry of the Commission.

The PTI leader denounced opposition' decision to observe July 25 as black day, adding it strongly negated their tall claims about believing in supremacy of democracy and strengthening of the parliament.

"If opposition parties including PPP and PMLN have any reservations about July 25 elections, may approach Election Commission and Supreme Court of Pakistan for addressal of their grievances rather than making aimless hue and cry over elections' results," he said.

Mishal Khan, Retired Information Officer also expressed astonishment over demands of opposition parties regarding observance of July 25 as black day, saying it was tantamount not accepting the verdict of millions of registered voters.

He said unfortunately in our country, election results have never been accepted with open hearts by opposition parties and raising fingers on election results was not a new phenomenon in our country.

The former bureaucrat expressed the hope that opposition will show political maturity and play active role in strengthening of democratic system in the country, adding democracy was panacea of all problems.

He regretted that there was not a single word in APC declaration against corruption and corrupt practices and the country cannot make progress and development unless completely eliminated corruption from the society.

"Democracy has returned to the country after a lot of sacrifices by political forces and in case it was derailed due to negative and agitation politics of opposition parties the whole responsibility would rest on PMLN, PPP and other opposition parties," he remarked.

He said world was looking towards Pakistan and we should forge national cohesion to take the country's out of existing problems. He said political stability was imperative for sustainable progress and development of Pakistan.

Economic expert, Sumbul Riaz said Pakistan was confronted with different problems including economy, inflation and rise of prices of gold and Dollars and can't afford political instability. She said Pakistan economy, which was suffered due to huge borrowing during PPP and PMLN regimes, was coming back on track due to successful policies of PTI led Government.

He said recent successful visit of leadership of brotherly countries of Qatar and Saudi Arabia and signing of billions dollars agreements with Pakistan would help promote economy, trade, investment and SMEs sector in Pakistan besides generate employment opportunities for thousands of people.