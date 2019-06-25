UrduPoint.com
Opposition's APC, Agitation To Prove Fiasco: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the Opposition's so-called all party conference(APC) and call for agitation would prove a fiasco as the people of Pakistan have already rejected their negative politics of traditional politicians who played havoc with the national economy and ruined institutions.

Addressing the media persons after inaugurating an educational exposition here, she said that people of Pakistan were fully aware that present economic crisis was created due to bad governance of the previous rulers and they would never buy the narrative of opposition.

She said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had always remained in power during past over three decades and now he was missing corridors of power. She said that the opposition was striving for its survival as after the passage of upcoming budget, their days in politics would be numbered.

Dr Firdous said that new-born political leaders had given call for agitation but their own parties have rejected their call. She said the people also know that these corrupt leaders never gave priority to improving standard of education for common man, rather they only focused on education of their children abroad on state money.   She said the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and China have extended support to Pakistan to come out of current challenges.

She said that educations expos would prove helpful to fight illiteracy and ignorance in the country. She said that the objective of the educational expo is to introduce modern education in Pakistan, instead of focusing on the traditional educational methods.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was stressing the promotion of quality education in the country as higher education was vital to meet the challenges of modern times.

She said that the PTI government has made education as top most priority and Prime Ministry was striving to improve basic educational structure and improve facilities.

She said 20 million out of school children were a big challenge for the nation and the PM has rightly proposed public-private partnership for providing educational facilities to the people of Pakistan especially rural areas where majority of out-of-school children live. She said that literacy rate could be improved by partnership with private sector. The special assistant said that Prime Mister wants to transform Pakistan on the pattern of state of Media and revolutionize educational system as Muslims made great strides in fields of science and technology but later they lost way and other nations took advantage from the principles of the Holy Quran made progress.

She said that there is need of "Ijtehad" in the field of education. She said in the modern era wars are not fought on the geographical boundaries but on the basis of technology.

She said Muslim in the early eras made great strides in fields of science and technology but later they lost way and other nations took advantage from the principles of the Holy Quran made progress. She said that education was the best method to effect change in the society.

She said that Pakistan progress and identity was linked with youth who had to play crucial role in progress and prosperity of Naya Pakistan. Moreover she said that women, who constitute 52 per cent of the population, should be empowered to meet new age challenges.

She said that education was the real cause we need to promote as this was the only path to defeat the darkness of ignorance and make progress.

