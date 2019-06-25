UrduPoint.com
Opposition's APC Aimed At Protecting Self Interests: Tareen

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Opposition's APC aimed at protecting self interests: Tareen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jehangir Khan Tareen Tuesday said the opposition parties were planning to gather in the name of All Parties Conference (APC) in the Federal capital to protect their self interests.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said the government was not in any duress due to holding of APC of the opposition parties.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an All Parties Conference (APC) on June 26. Representatives of opposition parties will attend the APC.

