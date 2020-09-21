UrduPoint.com
Opposition's APC, An Attempt To Get NRO: Riaz Khan

Mon 21st September 2020

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works (C&W) Riaz Khan Monday said the All Parties Conference (APC) was an attempt by the opposition to cover its corruption but no one could become Sadiq and Ameen by adopting such negative tactics

The nation was well aware of such elements and results of general elections 2018 were a testimony to this fact. This corrupt mafia, he said, could not face the people.

He was addressing a gathering in Elai area of Buner wherein dozens of locals announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said these opposition parties were immensely opposing each other in the past but as soon as the present government started accountability process, the opposition got united in a bid to achieve NRO. He said despite the hue and cry of opposition, the process of accountability would be continued.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear on opposition that talks could be made with them on all issues but no compromise would be made on corruption cases.

The special assistant added that under the headship of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the journey of progress and prosperity would be continued. He said PTI government was endeavoring to provide indiscriminate facilities to its people. The politics of nepotism and favoritism was taking its last breath.

He reiterated the stance that the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to take forward the country towards progress. He congratulated the people especially Haji Jahanzeb Khan and his family on joining PTI and hoped that more and more people will join the party owing to its people-friendly policies.

