LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor PUnjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that opposition parties wanted to call an anti-government All Parties Conference (APC) to pursue their vested agendas.

Talking to PTI MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Shah during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said the policies of the opposition were a political threat to their own existence because their agenda was not of public welfare but It was meant for safeguarding personal interests which the people had already rejected.

Mehboob Ahmed, President Pak-Portugal Association, Chaudhry Ghulam Ghous of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and other delegations also called on the Governor Punjab.

The Governor Punjab, during his meeting with President Pakistan Portugal Association, assured the delegation to take up the issue of restoration of Portuguese embassy and visa section in Pakistan with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said since PTI came to power, the opposition had called dozens of APCs, adding the opposition wanted to stall the accountability process.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the nation was still suffering the consequences of the corrupt and poor policies of the rulers of the past. He said Pakistan was facing economic challenge due to COVID-19 pandemic but despite this the Federal and Punjab governments had given tax free budget to the people and still the government was trying to give more facilities to the people.

The Governor Punjab said the threat of coronavirus had not been averted yet, adding that there was a danger of further spike in July so the people should adopt the preventive measures more seriously to contain the deadly virus in the coming days.

Sarwar said the overseas Pakistanis were the human and financial capital of the nation and their problems were being solved, adding that the Overseas Commission in Punjab was working round the clock to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.