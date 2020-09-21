Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Monday said the whole nation stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity and uplift of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Monday said the whole nation stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity and uplift of the country.

Referring to Opposition parties conference, he said that the nation has realized that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere leader who has put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

He said the opposition parties are making hue and cry to defame the government.

He said the opposition parties have their personal agenda and have no interest in the country's development.

He said that opposition can't make fool the nation by their malicious agenda which is against the national interest.