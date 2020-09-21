UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's APC Can't Win Public Support: Mohibullah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Opposition's APC can't win public support: Mohibullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Monday said the whole nation stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity and uplift of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Monday said the whole nation stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity and uplift of the country.

Referring to Opposition parties conference, he said that the nation has realized that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere leader who has put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

He said the opposition parties are making hue and cry to defame the government.

He said the opposition parties have their personal agenda and have no interest in the country's development.

He said that opposition can't make fool the nation by their malicious agenda which is against the national interest.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Hue Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

3 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

33 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

33 minutes ago

PESCO notifies shutdown schedule for different are ..

1 minute ago

Registration process of 167 NGOs completed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.