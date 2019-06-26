(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the opposition 's All Parties Conference was held just to protect their own interests and it had nothing to do with the public issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was united against the government for protecting their personal interests.

He said the incumbent government had not registered any case against the opposition leadership, rather all cases were registered during previous governments tenures.

Replying to a question, he said there was a lot of difference between the narratives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

Chan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to discuss Charter of Economy with opposition parties to steer out the country from economy challenges.

He hoped that the opposition would not hatch any conspiracy against the democratic government, adding charter of democracy did not mean that no other political party could rule the country except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).