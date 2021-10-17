UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Attitude Childish, Inappropriate: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Opposition's attitude childish, inappropriate: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that in the present circumstances the attitude of opposition is childish and inappropriate.

He expressed these views while talking to MPAs from different districts, who called on him here at CM Office. Those who met with CM include Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Bilal Asghar, Mohammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak.

The elected representatives apprised the chief minister about the problems of their respective areas on which Usman Buzdar assured them the early solution of their problems.

The CM said that opposition should have to understand that people cannot be served by holding illogic processions and rallies, asserting that people had no interest in their rallies and by chanting hollow slogans the opposition was not serving the country.

Buzdar said that the opposition should keep this in mind that their wrong policies keep the country away from its real destination.

He said that basic problems of the people were intentionally ignored in the previous regimes. The people were deprived of their basic needs and the former rulers continued to enjoy the status quo in the corridors of power. Those who were creating hurdles in the progress and development of Pakistan were not well-wishers of the country and the nation, he said and added that there was no room in new Pakistan for those who had an agenda to safeguard their personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had always misled the nation whereas the incumbent government had focused on resolving the basic problems of the people.

He said, "PTI government believes in composite development of all areas and for the first time in the history of Punjab, we have taken the development to the backward areas. I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects of backward areas."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Progress Sunday All From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.